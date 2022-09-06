Breaking News
‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena faction appoints office bearers in Vidarbha

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction appoints office-bearers in Vidarbha

Updated on: 06 September,2022 04:06 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane said that Shinde was keeping a good watch over Vidarbha and is working to strengthen the fold in the region

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction appoints office-bearers in Vidarbha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic


Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction on Tuesday announced the appointment of office-bearers for the east Vidarbha region.


Addressing a press conference, the MP from Ramtek said that Shinde was keeping a good watch over Vidarbha and is working to strengthen the fold in the region.

"As per the chief minister's direction, we are giving appointment letters to the newly elected office-bearers in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia and Wardha," Tumane said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Hardcore Shiv Sainiks will fight back from current situation, says Uddhav Thackeray

The Sena leader further claimed that most of the workers and office-bearers of the party were with Shinde.

The chief minister will be holding rallies in Vidarbha during the upcoming Navaratri festival, he said, claiming that workers from the NCP and Congress will join the Shinde-led faction at these events. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra shiv sena news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK