Maharashtra: Hardcore Shiv Sainiks will fight back from current situation, says Uddhav Thackeray

The current situation faced by the Shiv Sena requires a fightback that only hardcore and loyal Shiv Sainiks can accomplish, party chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday. He was referring to the rebellion led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as per the PTI.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was addressing members of the Vahatuk Sena, the transport wing of the party, at his residence. Uddhav Thackeray said that he has received 11,000 new membership forms and affidavits from the Vahatuk Sena, according to the PTI.

"Our numbers are growing and the transport carriers of the Vahatuk Sena should fall short to carry all these affidavits," he said in an apparent reference to the ongoing case against the Shinde faction in the Election Commission in connection with the party symbol.

The Sena cadre was a determined one and transporters know how to skip potholes, he said.

