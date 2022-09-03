NSA Ajit Doval visits Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Mumbai residence

Doval was welcomed by Shinde with a bouquet and a shawl after he offered prayers at Lord Ganesh's idol at the chief minister's residence
NSA Ajit Doval (L) and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (R). Pic/Official Twitter account of CMO Maharashtra
Amid 10-day Ganeshotsav, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday visited the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.
Shinde's office said in a statement that Ajit Doval was welcomed by the Maharashtra Chief Minister with a bouquet and a shawl after he offered prayers at Lord Ganesh's idol at the chief minister's residence.
राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सल्लागार अजित डोवाल यांनी 'वर्षा' निवासस्थानी मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde यांची सदिच्छा भेट घेतली. यावेळी श्री. डोवाल यांनी गणरायाचे दर्शन घेतले. मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी श्री.डोवाल यांचे गणेश मूर्ती,पुष्पगुच्छ देऊन स्वागत केले. उभयतांमध्ये विविध विषयांवर चर्चा झाली. pic.twitter.com/6hgyj38tW7— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 3, 2022
The idol of Lord Ganesh was installed at the CM's residence 'Varsha' on the first day of the ten-day festival on August 31.
