NSA Ajit Doval visits Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Mumbai residence

NSA Ajit Doval (L) and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (R). Pic/Official Twitter account of CMO Maharashtra

Amid 10-day Ganeshotsav, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday visited the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Shinde's office said in a statement that Ajit Doval was welcomed by the Maharashtra Chief Minister with a bouquet and a shawl after he offered prayers at Lord Ganesh's idol at the chief minister's residence.

The idol of Lord Ganesh was installed at the CM's residence 'Varsha' on the first day of the ten-day festival on August 31.

