Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis visit Mukesh Ambani's residence

Updated on: 01 September,2022 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The two leaders called on the Reliance group chairman on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival

File Photo


On Thursday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met industrialist Mukesh Ambani at his residence in south Mumbai.


The two leaders called on the Reliance group chairman on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, officials said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

