SP MLA Abu Azmi, suspended from the Maharashtra budget session over remarks on Aurangzeb, has termed the decision arbitrary and alleged threats to his life and family

File Pic

Listen to this article SP MLA Abu Azmi calls suspension arbitrary, alleges threats to life and family x 00:00

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi, who was suspended for the entire duration of the ongoing Maharashtra budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, has termed the decision "arbitrary" and alleged threats to his life and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANI, Azmi took to the social media platform X to express his concerns, stating, "My suspension is arbitrary on the part of the government, there is a threat to my life and that of my family. Two laws are in force in Maharashtra, if democracy has ended in Maharashtra then the government can do anything to the public and the elected representatives of the public."

ANI reports that the controversy erupted following Azmi’s remarks on Aurangzeb, which sparked outrage among political leaders. He had reportedly stated that the Mughal emperor was not a "cruel administrator" and had "built many temples." Furthermore, he asserted that the conflict between Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was based on state administration and was not a religious battle between Hindus and Muslims.

In response to the backlash, Azmi expressed his disappointment over his suspension, stating that he had attempted to ensure the smooth functioning of the Assembly by offering to withdraw his statement. "To ensure that the House functions, I spoke about withdrawing my statement. I did not say anything wrong. Still, there is a controversy and proceedings of the House are being stalled. To ensure that the House functions and some work is done during Budget Session...I withdrew the statement that I made outside the Assembly, not in the House. Still, I have been suspended," he said, as per ANI.

Azmi has received support from Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who criticised the suspension and called it a violation of freedom of expression. "If the basis of suspension starts getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will there be between freedom of expression and subjection? Whether it is our MLAs or MPs, their fearless wisdom is unmatched. If some people think that by 'suspension' one can rein them in, then this is the childishness of their negative thinking," Yadav stated, according to ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced the decision to suspend Azmi following a proposal moved in the House against his remarks. ANI reports that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil addressed the Assembly, stating that Azmi's comments had hurt the dignity of the House. This led to the proposal for his suspension, which was subsequently approved by the Speaker.

(With inputs from ANI)