Special flight carrying Maharashtra students stuck in Manipur to reach Mumbai on Monday evening

The flight will leave Guwahati around 4.30 pm for Mumbai, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister's office

A special flight carrying students from Maharashtra who are stranded in violence-hit Manipur, will reach Mumbai on Monday evening.

The flight will leave Guwahati around 4.30 pm for Mumbai, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister's office. The flight is expected to land in Mumbai at 6.30 pm.

The students are leaving for Guwahati from Manipur's capital Imphal to board the flight.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde interacted with students of the state who are stranded in Manipur.

Shiv Sena released the video of Shinde talking with the students.

The students thanked the Chief Minister for helping them so promptly and said that we are all safe," the party said.

Meanwhile, Air India has extended a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from Manipur till Monday.

The decision was taken in view of the situation in the northeastern state. The airline started to offer the concession on May 4.

Several state governments are working on plans to move their residents out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Internet services remain suspended in Manipur after ethnic clashes. Starting Sunday, there has been some relaxation in curfew for people to be able to purchase essential items in the violence-affected areas.

Violence erupted amid protests against moves towards the inclusion of the state's majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

