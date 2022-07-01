Maharashtra politics: Special assembly session to be held on July 3, 4

On July 2 the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed, on July 3 Speaker's election will be held and floor test will be conducted on July 4

Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. File Pic

A two-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held on July 3 and July 4.

According to ANI, A communique issued by the state legislature secretariat to the members of the assembly said the election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held on July 3. Nominations for the post will be accepted till 12 noon on July 2. The floor test will be conducted on July 4.

Special Session of Maharashtra Assembly to be held on July 3 & 4. On July 2 the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed, on July 3 Speaker's election will be held and on July 4 Vote of Confidence will be taken. — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM, capping a day of surprises and bringing a dramatic end to the ten-day-old political crisis in the state.