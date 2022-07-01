Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: In a last-ball thriller, BJP chooses Eknath Shinde for top job
Thanekars on cloud nine as Eknath Shinde becomes new Maharashtra CM
Nupur Sharma should apologise, her loose tongue set the entire country on fire: Supreme Court
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers over next 2 days
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra politics Special assembly session to be held on July 3 4

Maharashtra politics: Special assembly session to be held on July 3, 4

Updated on: 01 July,2022 12:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On July 2 the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed, on July 3 Speaker's election will be held and floor test will be conducted on July 4

Maharashtra politics: Special assembly session to be held on July 3, 4

Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. File Pic


A two-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held on July 3 and July 4. 

According to ANI, A communique issued by the state legislature secretariat to the members of the assembly said the election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held on July 3. Nominations for the post will be accepted till 12 noon on July 2. The floor test will be conducted on July 4.





Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM, capping a day of surprises and bringing a dramatic end to the ten-day-old political crisis in the state.

maharashtra news Eknath Shinde

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK