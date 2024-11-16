Breaking News

SpiceJet sparks outrage after last-minute flight changes and luggage fiasco

Updated on: 16 November,2024 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Passengers aboard SpiceJet flight SG325 were forced to travel a day earlier than planned, with luggage mishandling adding to their frustration. Despite booking tickets months in advance, they were denied refunds and left stranded without essential items.

SpiceJet sparks outrage after last-minute flight changes and luggage fiasco

Representational Pic

SpiceJet faced severe criticism after forcing passengers on flight SG325 to travel a day earlier than their scheduled departure. Despite booking tickets nearly three months in advance, passengers were compelled to prepone their journey at the last minute on Friday. Adding to their frustration, they were denied any refund for the inconvenience.


Flight SG325, originally scheduled to depart from Patna at 5:10 PM, finally took off at 10:05 PM. Upon landing at Mumbai’s Terminal 1 at 12:42 AM on Saturday, passengers were informed that their luggage had not been loaded onto the aircraft. SpiceJet assured them that their belongings would be delivered to their homes the following day.


This lapse left many passengers stranded without essential items, including important files, medical documents, baby care equipment, and meals. Frustrated travelers were left with no immediate solutions.


The situation escalated further as angry passengers confronted SpiceJet ground staff at Mumbai Airport around 1:30 AM on Saturday, expressing their outrage over the airline’s handling of the incident.

A representative of SpiceJet is seen consoling the passengers whom he said, “I can say sorry to all of you on behalf of the company.”

Reacting to his apology, a frustrated woman passenger vented out her anger asking, “What sorry? Clothes and keys to our home are kept in the luggage bags. Where we will stay now?”

