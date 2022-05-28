Breaking News
Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service
Mumbai: 20-year-old man stabbed to death during argument in Trombay
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
People should wear masks in districts where Covid-19 cases are increasing: Maharashtra health minister
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child
Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929
Maharashtra: Rana couple recites Hanuman Chalisa in Nagpur temple; NCP workers follow with prayers to curb inflation
SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed

SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed

Updated on: 28 May,2022 10:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai. The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport

SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a crack was observed on the windshield, according to an official statement.

"On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," the airline's spokesperson said.




The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai, the spokesperson said.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news spicejet

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK