SSC exams: Three students caught cheating, two teachers found with mobile phones in Latur

Official said that the students were not allowed to complete the paper and the teachers have been issued notices to explain their conduct

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Three students of a school in Latur in Maharashtra were allegedly caught cheating during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) English exams on Monday, while two teachers were found using mobile phones, an official said.

The students were not allowed to complete the paper and the teachers have been issued notices to explain their conduct, he added.

The incidents came to light when Education Officer (Primary Section) Vandana Phutane and Education Officer (Secondary Section) Nagesh Mapari inspected two schools in Deoni tehsil to check how exams were being conducted in the district, he said.

There are 149 examination centres in Latur district and 29 flying squads make daily rounds to ensure there are no malpractices, the official added.

