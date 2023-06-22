State to train 4 lakh girls in self-defence

Module will include counselling, cyber crime and training in physical defence

The state government’s Women and Child Development Department will impart training in self-defense to four lakh girl students from next month.

The initiative has been planned in view of increasing crimes against women, said minister in-charge, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, on Wednesday. “Maharashtra is the most urbanised state. The issues regarding women and the remedies needed have changed with changing times. The matter has become a concern for the government, especially in view of the recent crimes against women and girls. Some women have been killed as well,” said Lodha at a media conference at Mantralaya.

The department has named the initiative Rajmata Jijau Yuvati Swarakshan (self-defence) Training Programme. It will be held initially over 15 days, beginning from July 3, to mark the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation.

The programme will be conducted for school and university students of 350 talukas. “Modern technology has changed the lifestyle of girl students and that is leading them to the wrong path,” added the minister.

The training will include counselling, cyber crime, basic training in physical defence with modern techniques and practicals. The department staff spread across the state, NGO Bharatiya Shikshan Sanstha, Maharashtra police and private cyber security experts, Mumbai University, SNDT University and all other universities in the state, and Vidyarthi Needhi Trust will conduct the sessions during the prescribed fortnight.

The next stage will be a 15-day training session for those who desire to learn more, said Lodha. The Mahatma Gandhi Administrative College will be the nodal agency. A minimum attendance of 1,000 students is expected for each camp.