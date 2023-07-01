State’s tiger belt put on red alert

Just months after celebrating 50 years of conservation and the big cat population crossing magic 3,000-mark, recent spate of deaths force national apex wildlife body to put sanctuaries on anti-poaching alert

NTCA says 11 cubs were among the 93 tigers that died this year. Representation pic

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has issued a red alert for tiger reserves, thanks to active hunting gangs in tiger-bearing areas like Satpura, Tadoba, Pench, Corbett, Amangarh, Pilibhit, Valmiki, Rajaji, Balaghat, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur. The WCCB, responsible for handling and investigating wildlife-related crimes, has issued the red alert circular to all principal chief conservators of forests (PCCF) wildlife and field directors of tiger reserves and national parks.

According to the official database of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a total of 93 tiger deaths have occurred in India in 2023. Among these, 46 were adult tigers, four were sub-adult tigers, 11 were cubs, and the ages of 34 remain unknown.

Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of tiger deaths, 25; followed by Maharashtra, 18; Uttrakhand, 12; Karnataka, nine; Kerala, eight, Uttar Pradesh, five; Assam, six, Rajasthan, four; Tamil Nadu, two; Bihar, two; and Odisha, two.

Tigers at the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. Extensive patrolling has been started at the park, officials have said

The circular, titled ‘Red alert about the threat of tiger poaching’, signed by H V Girisha, IFS, additional director of WCCB in New Delhi, states, “This is to alert the field directors of all tiger reserves and officials regarding the outer areas of tiger reserves, including tiger-bearing areas, based on credible inputs received by the bureau and revelations of recent seizures that organised hunting gangs are active around various tiger reserves.”

The letter also instructs field directors and officials to immediately intensify patrolling, visit identified sensitive areas, search for suspected nomadic people in tents, temples, railway stations, bus stations, abandoned buildings, and public shelter places, inform officials of all concerned police stations, and sanitise the aforementioned areas as a preventive measure.

PCCF, Maharashtra, says...

Mahip Gupta, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), said, “After a gap of around 10 months, we have received a red alert from WCCB informing us that organised hunting gangs are seen active around various tiger reserves. We have taken note of this, and all the field directors of tiger reserves and national parks in Maharashtra have been alerted. Instructions have been given to intensify patrolling not just within the forest but also outside it.”

TATR field director says...

Dr Jitendra Ramgaokar, field director of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), said, “On a regular basis, our team has been conducting extensive patrols both inside and outside the reserve. We will take appropriate action if we discover any individuals, groups, or activities that raise questions within our jurisdiction.”

Wildlife conservationist Kedar Gore of the Corbett Foundation emphasises the importance of sharing this red alert by WCCB. He hopes that concerned officials will act urgently to prevent any tiger poaching attempts.

Gore stated, “Increased patrolling and surveillance will not only prevent tiger poaching but also benefit other species such as sloth bears, pangolins, mongooses and leopards severely affected by illegal wildlife trade outside the protected area network and identified wildlife corridors connecting these protected areas.”

He added that the forest department should involve local communities in wildlife conservation programmes, providing legitimate monetary benefits and promoting human-wildlife coexistence.

“Disgruntled community members, who have suffered losses of human life, crops and property due to wild animals, often support such organised poaching gangs. Therefore, a community-based inclusive conservation approach is key to preventing negative interactions between humans and wildlife. It is also essential to provide education, healthcare and other basic facilities to these communities, which are frequently accused of involvement in wildlife poaching. Unless national-level efforts are taken to revamp, upgrade, and efficiently run government schools and health centres in and around forest areas, the plight of these marginalised communities will persist, making them vulnerable targets for organised poaching gangs,” Gore added.

