Maharashtra: Mercury crosses 40 deg C in Chandrapur

Updated on: 12 April,2023 12:16 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
The maximum temperature in the district, located in the Vidarbha region, reached 41.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the minimum was 24.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Nagpur

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The mercury has breached the 40 degrees Celsius-mark this summer in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, making it the hottest place in the state, officials said on Wednesday.


The maximum temperature in the district, located in the Vidarbha region, reached 41.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the minimum was 24.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Nagpur.



The district has been witnessing sweltering heat right from the morning hours and roads become deserted by afternoon as citizens dare not to step out under the blazing sun.

The Bramhapuri tehsil, located 127 km away from the district headquarters, recorded 41 degrees Celsius temperature on Tuesday, as per the RMC.

Among other districts in the Vidarbha region, Wardha recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius, Akola-39.9 degrees Celsius, Amravati-39.6 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal-39.5 degrees Celsius, Buldana-39.2 degrees Celsius, Nagpur and Gondia-39 degrees Celsius, it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

