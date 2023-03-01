Statue stolen from Mumbai church; search on for culprit

Efforts were on to nab the culprit who stole the statue, located in Gloria Church compound in Byculla area, on February 21, he said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A statue of St Anthony has been stolen allegedly by an unidentified person from a church in Mumbai following which the city police have registered an FIR, an official said on Wednesday.

Efforts were on to nab the culprit who stole the statue, located in Gloria Church compound in Byculla area, on February 21, he said.

The statue, made of "cheeni matti" (China clay), was stolen by breaking the lock of a grille door outside the church compound, the official from Byculla police station said.

As per the CCTV footage of the church, it seems the culprit might be a drug addict and committed the crime to earn quick money, he said.

Also read: Mumbai: Man cooks up robbery tale to teach 'spendthrift' wife lesson, arrested

The person decamped with the statue a day before the beginning of the Christian holy period of Lent, he said.

"We are searching for the culprit and hope to catch him soon. We have registered a case of theft and a probe is on into it," the official said.

In January this year, crosses in a cemetery attached to St Michael's Church in Mahim area here were vandalised by an unidentified person.

Last month, a person threw a stone at a grotto of Mother Mary outside a church in suburban Malad.

The city police have made arrests in both these cases, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.