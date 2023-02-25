Breaking News
Mumbai: Man cooks up robbery tale to teach 'spendthrift' wife lesson, arrested

Updated on: 25 February,2023 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

After cops poked holes in narrative and spoke to dad, Andheri-based event manager spilt beans

Amir Vora


A 30-year-old Andheri resident, Amir Vora, was arrested on Thursday after falsely claiming that robbers had stolen Rs 44 lakh in cash sent by his mother-in-law to purchase a flat. After the police poked holes in his story, he claimed it was all an attempt to teach his "spendthrift" wife a lesson.


On February 22, around 11.30 pm, Vora approached the Agripada police and claimed that earlier that day he had driven to Bhuleshwar to pick up the cash with his father. He also stated that on the way back, two bike-borne men each appeared on either side of his vehicle in Byculla.



"He claimed that when he halted, a man asked for his licence and while he was taking it out, the bikers on his right side, got hold of the bag containing the cash and drove off," said a cop from the Agripada police station.


The police immediately filed a case against unknown persons while Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache formed a team to investigate the matter.

Also Read: Mumbai: Wrong medicine sends 64-year-old on life support

"When the complainant was questioned, after the first few queries, we could tell that something was amiss. He claimed the incident occurred at 7.30 pm but he came to the police station four hours after the fact," said another police officer.

"When he was asked about the spot where the robbery took place, he couldn't give us an exact location," he added.

Meanwhile, the cops unexpectedly called Vora's father. "The father was surprised and told us that nothing of the sort had happened. When we got back to Vora, he spilt the beans" the officer said.

Vora, who has two children, had issues with his wife's spending habits. According to him, his wife didn't value his hard-earning money and alluded to the financial success of his mother, who is also an event manager like him. Recently, the couple had a fight over daily expenses.

"On February 22, Vora was informed by his mother-in-law that she has sent Rs 44 lakh via angadia from Dubai and he should pick up the cash at Bhuleshwar. After doing so he headed straight to Malad where he has a flat and kept the money there," said Pache.

"While driving back, he cooked up the story, thinking the police wouldn't ask many questions," he added.

Vora, who is in police custody, will be booked under Section 406 (criminal breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

22
Day in Feb when Vora approached cops

byculla mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news andheri mumbai news

