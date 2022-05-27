Stop murder of mangroves in Bhiwandi: Activist to govt

Stalin D of Vanashakti NGO says truckloads of debris being dumped on wetland at Anjur-Dive

The NGO says the makeshift road on mangroves stretches over 1 km

The land mafia has allegedly built a makeshift road by dumping construction debris on a patch of mangroves near Thane, with an environmentalist accusing authorities of turning a blind eye to the brazen destruction of green cover. The road stretches over 1 km, said Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti. He fears some structures will be built on the spot and sold to unsuspecting buyers.

Stalin wondered how the police and officials from the local body have failed to notice the dumping of hundreds of truckloads of waste into the coastal wetland at Anjur-Dive village. He said the area sits within the limits of the Bhiwandi Nijampur Municipal Council.

Vanashakti has complained about the alleged ecological damage to the Thane collector, the Bhiwandi Nijampur civic body, divisional commissioner office, Konkan division, mangroves department, revenue department of Konkan region and Thane police commissioner.

