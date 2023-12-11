Stop people close to you from speaking against Marathas: Jarange to Fadnavis

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has said there are some people close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who speak against the Marathas and appealed the Dy CM and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader to stop these people from doing so

Speaking to reporters in Latur on Sunday night, Jarange also said he has faith in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that he would give reservation to the Maratha community and reiterated his demand for the quota by December 24, newswire PTI reported.

The activist is currently touring parts of Maharashtra to raise awareness about his demand of reservation for the Maratha community. He was in Latur on Sunday night where he spoke to reporters.

"This is my last request you can say. They (leaders in Maharashtra) should see that there should be no disgruntlement among people. There are five-seven people who speak about Maratha (community) and are close to Devendra Fadnavis," Jarange claimed without taking any name.

"Fadnavis needs to understand that there should be peace in the state," he said.

The Maratha community has respected Fadnavis' words every time till now, he said.

"You (Fadnavis) should be clear about the plan in your mind or else stop these people. If you don't stop them, then we understand what what you want to do. If you think there is nothing serious in this, then they (government) will face consequences after December 24," he said.

Jarange further said the government should give reservation to Marathas by December 24.

"We now understand that you talk sweetly, but don't do our work. We have faith that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will give us reservation. If they (government) don't give it, we will fight against them also after December 24," Jarange said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government will find a way so that farmers do not suffer losses due to the ban on export of onions.

Shinde visited his Shiv Sena party office in the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur ahead of the third day of the state legislature's winter session here.

The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Shinde said the state government always stands with farmers of the state.

The CM said he had a telephonic conversation with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on the onion issue.

"We will find out a way so that farmers and customers do not face losses due to the ban on export of onions," Shinde said.

On the issue of ban on the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for ethanol production, the CM said the government representatives will meet Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah over the matter.