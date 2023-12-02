Sun Beach Resort case: BMC denies pending regularisation proposal

Court says decide on proposal, initially, BP says no proposal pending, gives another chance to submit documents

The Sun Beach Resort in Gorai on April 19, 2021. File Pic

A fresh development unfolds in the Sun Beach Resort, Gorai case, now spotlighting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Despite the resort owner securing a stay on demolition from the Supreme Court (SC) pending a decision on regularisation, a September BMC letter reveals no pending application from the owner. The uncertainty prompts questions about BMC’s next moves and the resort’s operational status.

Following the Bombay High Court’s April 26 order for demolition due to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations, BMC’s actions remained subdued for six months. In October, the resort owner approached the Supreme Court seeking relief against BMC’s demolition. Abdul Hamid Maphkhan Shah, the resort owner, sought a stay on BMC’s action until the Building Proposal (BP) department decided on his regularisation plea. The Apex court granted relief, staying the demolition until the BP department decided. However, a BP department letter addressed to the R Central ward office obtained by mid-day contradicts this, stating there is no pending regularisation proposal with them. The proposal was rejected due to missing CRZ remarks, approved plans, plot demarcation, the Chief Fire Officer’s NOC, and parking details.

A September 4, 2023, BP department letter explicitly denies any pending Sun Beach Resort regularisation proposal. The letter was issued a month before the petitioner’s Supreme Court application. When questioned, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal redirected the query to Sudhakar Shinde, the additional municipal commissioner, who didn’t respond.

The Supreme Court had set a November 30 deadline for BMC’s decision on the Sun Beach Resort matter. The next hearing is scheduled for December 4. Ironically, instead of informing BMC or the court, the BP department sent a fresh letter to the resort owner on November 20, demanding documents within 15 days before the final rejection.

Repeated attempts to reach resort owner Abdul Hamid Maphkhan Shah remained unanswered.

Apr 26

Day Bombay HC passed order for demolition