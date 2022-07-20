Supreme Court has allowed conduct of local polls with OBC quota in Maharashtra, says Devendra Fadnavis

The state government, however, has requested the State Election Commission not to schedule elections to local bodies immediately as many parts of Maharashtra have been affected by heavy rains and floods, the BJP leader told reporters

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Elections to local governing bodies can be held now with OBC quota in Maharashtra with the Supreme Court giving its nod, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

