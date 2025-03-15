She called for the elevation of competent women advocates as high court judges in order to have greater diversity on the bench

Justice BV Nagarathna. Pic/Supreme Court website

Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna on Saturday lauded the reservation for women in gram panchayats and asserted that at least 30 per cent of law officers representing the Union and state governments must be women, news agency PTI reported.

Justice Nagarathna called for the elevation of competent female advocates to high court judgeships in order to increase diversity on the bench. "If male advocates under 45 years can be appointed to HCs, then why not competent women counterparts?" she questioned while addressing a seminar titled 'Breaking Glass Ceiling: Women Who Made It', organised by Mumbai University.

"To successfully break the glass ceiling, we must not let girls and women of tomorrow be conditioned to the anachronistic lens of gender roles and virtues. There is no virtue for success that is exclusive to men and lacks in women," she said, pointing out that younger women often lack role models and mentors to inspire and guide them through the legal profession.

"It is vital that we recognise the importance of women who shattered the glass ceiling and follow in their footsteps. At the same time, we must remember women who may not have made headlines through high-profile achievements but whose contributions are just as significant and have left an imprint on the lives of those around them," she continued.

The lives of ordinary women, whose primary roles are as mothers, wives, and caregivers, must also be recognised, Justice Nagarathna emphasised. "Their importance is not always visible, but in many ways, these are the women who hold the fort for their family members to conquer the world outside. Raising children and managing households also requires a great deal of leadership, intellectual ability, and creativity," she stated.

According to PTI, Justice Nagarathna also noted that political representation of women in India's rural areas is increasingly positive, with reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions resulting in 1.4 million elected representatives, which is bound to foster gender sensitivity in policymaking. However, she also stated that despite the enactment of a law to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in Parliament, it has yet to come into effect.

Women occupy less than 7 per cent of ministerial posts: Justice Nagarathna

"Even as of 2024, women held only 14 per cent of Lok Sabha seats and 15 per cent in Rajya Sabha. They occupied less than 7 per cent of ministerial positions. The benefits of women in positions of power percolate to the commercial sphere as well," the Supreme Court judge remarked during her talk in Mumbai.

Asserting that the judiciary must be sensitive, independent, and free from biases at every level, she noted that while the number of female graduates from leading law schools and universities who are working at junior levels is nearly equal to their male counterparts, this does not translate into equal representation in the workplace or higher positions.

"Their upward mobility is hampered by systemic discrimination. Gender diversity is particularly crucial in professions serving society, where the presence of women plays a critical role in upholding the ideal of equality and fairness, especially among disadvantaged groups," Justice Nagarathna stated. "As far as the legal profession is concerned, at least 30 per cent of law officers representing the Central or state governments must be women," she added and further asserted that at least 30 per cent of all those empanelled as legal advisors in public sector units, as well as in state instrumentalities and agencies, should be women.

(With PTI inputs)