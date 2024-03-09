Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar meet at Baramati temple

Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar could be fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Sule, who is Ajit's cousin and the daughter of party founder Sharad Pawar

Supriya Sule. File pic

NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, possible rivals in the coming Lok Sabha elections, on Friday met and hugged each other at a temple in Baramati tehsil.

The two women came face to face at Kamleshwar temple in Jalochi village. "After offering prayers at the temple, I happened to meet Supriya 'tai' (elder sister in Marathi). We both exchanged greetings on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and Women's Day," Sunetra Pawar said in a statement.

