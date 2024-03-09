Breaking News
Palghar bull shark attack victim to get compensation
Russian war trafficking racket: CBI FIR against 19 agents
Here’s how a Mumbai-based team rescued a mentally ill pregnant woman
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Supriya Sule Sunetra Pawar meet at Baramati temple
<< Back to Elections 2024

Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar meet at Baramati temple

Updated on: 09 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar could be fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Sule, who is Ajit's cousin and the daughter of party founder Sharad Pawar

Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar meet at Baramati temple

Supriya Sule. File pic

Listen to this article
Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar meet at Baramati temple
x
00:00

NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, possible rivals in the coming Lok Sabha elections, on Friday met and hugged each other at a temple in Baramati tehsil.


Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar could be fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Sule, who is Ajit's cousin and the daughter of party founder Sharad Pawar.


The two women came face to face at Kamleshwar temple in Jalochi village. "After offering prayers at the temple, I happened to meet Supriya 'tai' (elder sister in Marathi). We both exchanged greetings on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and Women's Day," Sunetra Pawar said in a statement.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supriya sule ajit pawar sharad pawar mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK