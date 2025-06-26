The state cabinet approved on Tuesday the 802-kilometre-long Shaktipeeth Expressway project, which will connect Pavnar in Wardha district with Patradevi on the Maharashtra-Goa border in Sindhudurg district

Sule said people are opposing the expressway. File Pic

NCP(SP) Working President Supriya Sule on Thursday urged the Maharashtra government to reconsider its plan to spend Rs 86,300 crore on the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway project, pointing out that the massive expenditure would place an enormous financial burden on the state’s already strained treasury.

During a press conference, the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Baramati in Pune district questioned the necessity of securing a loan for the high-speed carriageway, reported news agency PTI.

The state cabinet approved on Tuesday the 802-kilometre-long Shaktipeeth Expressway project, which will connect Pavnar in Wardha district with Patradevi on the Maharashtra-Goa border in Sindhudurg district. The project aims to reduce the travel time between Nagpur and Goa from the current 18 hours to approximately eight hours, according to officials.

Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned an allocation of Rs 20,787 crore for the implementation of the expressway, which will be overseen by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Regarding funding, HUDCO has approved a loan of Rs 12,000 crore for the acquisition of nearly 7,500 hectares of land, officials noted.

Sule said people are opposing the expressway. They feel there is no need for a new road as the existing corridor can be upgraded, she said, reported news agency PTI.

Elections will come and go, but the state's financial condition will take years to stabilise. It will be a loss of the hardworking Marathi people, said the NCP (SP) leader.

After last year's Lok Sabha and assembly polls, the upcoming local body elections are expected to be another high-stakes contest in Maharashtra.

"The (state) finance ministry has objections to taking loans, and farmers don't want to sell their land. If 22 per cent of the state's budget goes towards loan repayment, how will development happen in education, health and other sectors?" she asked, adding that the state's exchequer is already "depleted", reported news agency PTI.

According to officials, the expressway aims to connect key pilgrimage sites such as Mahur, Tuljapur, Kolhapur and Pandharpur in addition to prominent spiritual and historical places like Ambajogai, two 'Jyotirlings' of Aundha Nagnath and Parli Vaijnath; Karanja-Lad, Akkalkot, Audumber and Narsobachi Wadi.

(With inputs from PTI)