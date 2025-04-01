BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleges that false accusations about consuming deer meat are part of a conspiracy to incite the Bishnoi gang against him, linking it to a political vendetta

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Dhas has alleged that false accusations regarding his consumption of deer meat are being deliberately spread to incite the Bishnoi gang against him and put his life at risk.

According to PTI, Dhas claimed that a conspiracy was being orchestrated to implicate him in cases associated with Satish Bhosale, also known as 'Khokya'. Bhosale, who was arrested last month in an attempted murder case, is a BJP functionary from Maharashtra's Beed district and is also facing legal action for allegedly hunting wild animals.

Speaking to a Marathi newspaper, Dhas stated, “Some political leaders from Parli in Beed district have come to my constituency and made allegations that I received deer meat from Bhosale. This is entirely baseless. I have never consumed such meat.” He further asserted that he is a 'malkari' – a devout follower of Lord Vitthal – who adheres to a strictly vegetarian diet.

As per PTI reports, Dhas expressed concerns that the allegations were an attempt to provoke the Bishnoi community, which holds deer sacred. “This is an effort to frame me in such a manner that a gangster like Lawrence Bishnoi would take action against me,” he alleged.

Dhas further claimed that members of the Bishnoi gang were flown into Mumbai with the intent of assassinating him. “I have received credible information regarding the purchase of flight tickets for certain individuals from Rajasthan, who were brought here to eliminate me,” he said, adding that he would bring the matter to the attention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to PTI, Dhas linked these allegations to his vocal stance on the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district. The case stirred controversy, and Dhas had openly criticised both Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde and BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde over the issue.

“Now, through these accusations in the Bhosale case, an attempt is being made to turn the tables on me,” he asserted.

Dhananjay Munde resigned from his ministerial post in the Maharashtra cabinet last month following intense political pressure after his close associate Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to Deshmukh’s murder.

(With inputs from PTI)