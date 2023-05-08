Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Surprised over Modi giving religious slogans Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 08 May,2023 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Speaking to reporters in temple town Pandharpur earlier on Sunday, the NCP president claimed that the Congress will come to power in Karnataka

Sharad Pawar. Pic/PTI

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has said he is surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given "religious" slogans during campaigning in Karnataka, which votes on May 10.


Speaking to a regional news channel, Pawar said, "I am surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections. We have accepted the concept of secularism. When you take up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing."



Also Read: Will meet Nitish Kumar during his Mumbai visit: Sharad Pawar


"We take oath for democratic values and secularism at the time of contesting an election," he told TV9 Marathi.

Asked about the ongoing agitation at Barsu village in Ratnagiri district where a section of locals are opposing a mega oil refinery project, the NCP leader said, "I am keen on visiting there. But it will be decided when and how I find the time."

Pawar added, "I had a meeting with representatives of Barsu villagers. I will hold another meeting with experts. I feel the issue should be taken forward by taking the villagers into confidence," he said.

Speaking to reporters in temple town Pandharpur earlier on Sunday, the NCP president claimed that the Congress will come to power in Karnataka.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra mumbai news mumbai sharad pawar narendra modi nationalist congress party

