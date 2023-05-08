Breaking News
Kerala: Death toll in Malappuram boat capsize incident rises to 21
Mumbai: Desalination project still stuck in limbo
New type of terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'
Mumbai Crime: 53-year-old held for theft at Nalasopara station
Maharashtra: Take oil refinery to Gujarat, says Uddhav Thackeray
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Will meet Nitish Kumar during his Mumbai visit Sharad Pawar

Will meet Nitish Kumar during his Mumbai visit: Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 08 May,2023 11:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Pawar, who on Friday revoked his decision to quit as NCP chief, was speaking to reporters in Solapur before heading to Nipani in Karnataka where he will hold a rally for his party candidate in the Assembly polls to be held in the neighbouring state on May 10

Will meet Nitish Kumar during his Mumbai visit: Sharad Pawar

File Photo

Listen to this article
Will meet Nitish Kumar during his Mumbai visit: Sharad Pawar
x
00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he would meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the latter's visit to Mumbai on May 11, adding their outlook is that the country needs an "alternative" to the current BJP-led government.


Pawar, who on Friday revoked his decision to quit as NCP chief, was speaking to reporters in Solapur before heading to Nipani in Karnataka where he will hold a rally for his party candidate in the Assembly polls to be held in the neighbouring state on May 10.



Also Read: Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Kejriwal


Asked about a possible meeting with Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Pawar said, “I have received a message that Nitish Kumar will visit Mumbai on May 11. We will meet, though I do not have all the details with me. Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country.” “Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or Mamata (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader), in my view we all need to work together for the same,” the NCP chief said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news bihar sharad pawar nitish kumar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK