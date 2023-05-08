Will meet Nitish Kumar during his Mumbai visit: Sharad Pawar

Pawar, who on Friday revoked his decision to quit as NCP chief, was speaking to reporters in Solapur before heading to Nipani in Karnataka where he will hold a rally for his party candidate in the Assembly polls to be held in the neighbouring state on May 10

File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he would meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the latter's visit to Mumbai on May 11, adding their outlook is that the country needs an "alternative" to the current BJP-led government.

Pawar, who on Friday revoked his decision to quit as NCP chief, was speaking to reporters in Solapur before heading to Nipani in Karnataka where he will hold a rally for his party candidate in the Assembly polls to be held in the neighbouring state on May 10.

Asked about a possible meeting with Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Pawar said, “I have received a message that Nitish Kumar will visit Mumbai on May 11. We will meet, though I do not have all the details with me. Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country.” “Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or Mamata (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader), in my view we all need to work together for the same,” the NCP chief said.

