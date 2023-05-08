Breaking News
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Kejriwal

Updated on: 08 May,2023 10:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
His remarks came after a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to two accused in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22

The excise policy case is a desperate attempt by the BJP to "malign an honest party like the AAP", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.


His remarks came after a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to two accused in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.



The court said the evidence against the accused, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, was not sufficient for the case against them to be considered prima facie "genuine".

