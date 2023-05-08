Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Kejriwal

His remarks came after a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to two accused in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22

File Photo

The excise policy case is a desperate attempt by the BJP to "malign an honest party like the AAP", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

The court said the evidence against the accused, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, was not sufficient for the case against them to be considered prima facie "genuine".

