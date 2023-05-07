Delhi: Man arrested for murdering neighbour over scuffle

According to police, the accused Sahil has been arrested while another accused Kunal is absconding.

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his neighbour near Ambedkar Park Bakhtawarpur after a scuffle erupted between them, Delhi Police said on Saturday. According to police, the accused Sahil has been arrested while another accused Kunal is absconding. The victim has been identified as Saurabh.

According to the deceased's brother, he (Saurabh) had a scuffle with the accused who was his neighbour, who threatened to kill him with a knife. Exhibits at the spot were taken in police custody. FIR has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at police station Alipur. The investigation is currently underway, the police added.

In another incident, a man aged 35 years old died after he was allegedly stabbed near Govindpuri, police said on Thursday. The accused identified as Sonu (33) has been arrested. Delhi Police said that the deceased Virender was declared brought dead at a local hospital.

"Today at about 6.10 AM a PCR call was received in PS Govindpuri regarding injured Virender aged 35 years. The police staff immediately rushed to the spot Machhi market, RD Marg Govindpuri.On enquiry, it came to be known that the injured had already been shifted to Mazidia Hospital. The emergency officer immediately rushed to the hospital where he found that the injured Virender (35) was admitted as brought dead," the police said in a statement.

The weapon of offence has also been recovered from the accused's possession, it said. "IO preserved the body of the deceased at AIIMS hospital for postmortem. The district FSL/Crime team was called to the scene of the crime for inspection. The accused Sonu (33) has been apprehended within hours from the jhuggis of Navjeewan Camp," it mentioned. Police also mentioned that the accused was suspicious of the relations between his wife and the deceased.

