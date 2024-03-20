Sushilkumar Shinde says daughter Praniti will never join BJP despite party’s all-out efforts

Sushilkumar Shinde said his daughter Praniti won't join BJP due to her belief in Congress ideology. His statement comes amid a conflict between Praniti and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Praniti Shinde/ X

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde defended his daughter, Congress member Praniti Shinde, claiming that despite the BJP's relentless efforts to entice her to join their party, she stays loyal to Congress.

Shinde informed that his daughter Praniti would not join the BJP since she believes in the Congress party's ideology and beliefs. He emphasised that Praniti, like many others, shares Gandhi and Nehru's values and has been elected three times by people who believe in these ideas, stated a report in IANS.

"Praniti has always been honest with her thoughts. The BJP will keep trying till the end to take her into its fold. They are eying the Solapur seat. So far, the BJP has tried hard to get Praniti on its side. But Praniti doesn't think like that. The thoughts of (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Jawaharlal) Nehru will always remain with her," former Union Home Minister, who had lost the Lok Sabha elections from Solapur to the BJP in 2014 and 2019, told news agency IANS.

He added, "There are many workers who are honest with Gandhi-Nehru's views. Praniti is also one of them. She does not want to leave the party and the people who have elected her on three occasions."

Reportedly, Shinde's statement comes amid a conflict between Praniti and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) regarding their respective political positions concerning the BJP.

Recently, Praniti said that she would run for Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Solapur which sparked a controversy. Without naming any political party or leader, Praniti, per the IANS report, had said, "A party which reduces the votes of the Congress or divides the votes in this way helps the BJP. Secular views are divided due to some political parties. As a result, leaders from the Congress or those pursuing secular ideas do not get elected."

Following this, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi accused her of assisting the saffron party, reported IANS. "We are not contesting the elections to abuse power or buy personal property in South Africa with public money. We contest elections to fulfil and represent the aspirations of the underprivileged and Bahujans of Maharashtra. We understand that even after waiting for so long, you don't get along with your party. When is the new party due," the party wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Praniti underlined that her statements were not directed at any one party or leader, and she urged the VBA to remove their post, IANS report stated.

Praniti, reaffirming her loyalty to the Congress, stated, "Congress is in my blood. I will work till my last breath to preserve democracy. People against the BJP should come together. However, the parties that divide the secular votes are indirectly helping the BJP."

