Educators call for 10- to 12-day extension, highlighting strain of grading answer sheets in a compressed time frame

Educators warn of accuracy issues as they race against time to evaluate hundreds of answer sheets. Representation pic/iStock

With consecutive exams and an overwhelming evaluation workload, teachers across the state are raising serious concerns over the newly announced common examination schedule for Std I to IX. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has scheduled Periodic Assessment Tests (PAT) and Summative Test 2 between April 8 and April 25, leaving educators with very little time for answer sheet evaluation and result preparation.

The State Secondary and Higher Secondary Principal Association has strongly opposed the schedule, arguing that the compressed timeline places excessive pressure on teachers. Many educators fear that holding exams until late April will drastically cut down the time needed for marking answer sheets and compiling results, potentially affecting accuracy and efficiency.

A delegation of school principals and education experts recently met with Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh and SCERT Director Rahul Rekhawar, urging a timetable revision. Key concerns raised included:

. Overcrowded classrooms, where teachers manage 60 to 70 students per class, making individual assessment challenging.

. A massive answer sheet workload, with some teachers handling 350 to 400 papers in just four to five days.

. Insufficient result preparation time, prompting requests for a 10- to 12-day extension.

Educators speak

“The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the education department addresses these concerns or sticks to the existing schedule, despite mounting pressure from educators across the state,” said Manesh Gaikwad, a teacher at a government-aided school in Goregaon.

Sushil Shejule, president of Aamhi Shikshak, said, “I don’t think the department takes teachers’ time and workload into account when planning the academic calendar or implementing new policies that require additional academic and non-academic tasks.

Shejule further pointed out that annual exams are scheduled in all schools around the same time, making the situation more challenging. “The exams will conclude by April 25, leaving teachers with barely five days to complete the evaluation and prepare student mark sheets. This is simply not enough. Teachers need at least 10 to 12 days to ensure a fair and thorough assessment,” he said.

SCERT Director Rahul Rekhawar said, “We are looking at the issue accordingly, a decision will be taken,” said a senior official from the school education department.

April 25

Day the periodic assessment test concludes

What are PAT and Summative Tests?

The Periodic Assessment Test (PAT-2) and Summative Tests are standardised assessments conducted for students from Std III to IX across public and private-aided schools in Maharashtra. These tests primarily focus on languages and mathematics and aim to evaluate students’ academic progress on a state-wide level.

The objective of PAT-2 is to provide a structured assessment system that helps teachers refine their teaching strategies, ensuring that students meet expected learning benchmarks. By analysing performance trends, teachers can enhance instructional methods, address learning gaps, and create a more effective and engaging educational experience for students.

Exam structure and format

The format of the PAT exam varies by grade level:

Std III and IV:

Total 40 marks (including 10 marks for oral assessment)

Std V and VI: 50 marks

Std VII and VIII:

60 marks

Std IX: 100 marks

Teacher’s role in assessment

Once the exams are conducted, school teachers are responsible for evaluating the answer sheets. After the evaluation, they must upload students’ scores on the Ministry of Education’s official platform—Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK). This digital record-keeping ensures transparency, accuracy, and centralised tracking of student performance across the state.