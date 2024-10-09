Mumbai Metro Line 3, or Aqua Line, phase-1 stretch of 12.69 km from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Colony JVLR was opened for the public on Monday

File Photo

Technical snag delays new Mumbai Metro Line 3 services; passengers fume

Services on the newly opened underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 corridor were affected on Wednesday morning due to a technical snag in the train's door closure system at a station on the route, according to passengers, reported news agency PTI.

There were no updates for passengers except an announcement of apologies for the delay, they claimed.

According to PTI, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson did not respond to a query in the matter.

The services were affected due to a technical snag in the door closure system at Sahar Road station at around 9.30 am, as per sources, reported PTI.

Mumbai Metro Line 3, or Aqua Line, phase-1 stretch of 12.69 km from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Colony JVLR was opened for the public on Monday.

The disruption of Mumbai Metro Line 3 services, on just the third day of the commercial operation of the new line, during the morning rush hours left office-goers frustrated as they claimed there was no train for 30-35 minutes, reported PTI.

Some passengers complained that on Tuesday also they faced train delays.

"No train at bkc for last 30 mins. Same thing happened yesterday, train arrived after 45 minutes wait. No communication on when it will arrive," X user @rahool26 said in a social media post.

On Monday also, a Metro train was stalled at the Sahar Road station due to a door closure issue.

Passengers on Wednesday said they were clueless about what happened as there was no official communication from the MMRC, reported PTI.

"There were no updates for passengers except an announcement of apologies for the delay," a passenger told PTI.

As many as 20,482 passengers used the newly-opened underground Metro corridor till 9 pm on Tuesday, the first day of its full-fledged operation, officials earlier said.

The first phase of the underground Aqua Line provides Metro connectivity to India's swankiest business district, BKC, besides domestic and international terminals of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova stretch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 12.69-km-long Phase-1 of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Colony JVLR stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3.

On the first day of operation on Monday, the new Metro line had registered a ridership of 18,015 on the entire day (between 11 am and 10.30 pm).

(With inputs from PTI)