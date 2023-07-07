Telangana: Falaknuma Express catches fire near Hyderabad, none hurt

A senior official of the South Central Railway said two compartments were damaged completely and one partially in the fire

Two compartments of Hyderabad-bound Falaknuma Express caught fire near Bommaipalli, about 50 KM from Hyderabad, on Friday but nobody was hurt in the incident, an official said.

A senior official of the South Central Railway said two compartments were damaged completely and one partially in the fire.

An eyewitness told TV channels that all the passengers were alighted after the fire was noticed.

"Situation is totally under control. No injuries, no causalities. All the passengers are safe," a SCR official told PTI.

Senior officials of SCR were their way to the accident spot.

