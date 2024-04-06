The IMD has also predicted heatwaves over east and peninsular India for the next two days

Representation image. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Temperature in Mumbai to rise, IMD predicts heat wave in parts of Maharashtra x 00:00

The citizens will need to brace for more sunny days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that temperature will soar in Mumbai in coming days. The weather department has also issued yellow alert for Maharashtra with the warning of heat wave in some parts of the state. Solapur in Maharashtra recorded maximum temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius on Saturday.

For next 24 hours in Mumbai city and suburbs, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 38 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively, the IMD has predicted. The weather will continue to stay hot and humid, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the warnings of heat wave, the civic administration in Mumbai has set up multiple cold rooms in major hospitals and medical colleges to treat heat stroke patients. While, guidelines have been issued for prevention and treatment of heat strokes due to rising temperatures, the Mumbai civic body informed on Friday. The civic body has also stocked up medicines in its health facilities to treat patients considering changing weather conditions.

The authorities have advised people to take care of health and avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes, cover head, and use a cloth, hat, or umbrella and have more intake of water.

In some parts of the state, particularly central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to experience hot weather at night. At the same time, the IMD has predicted light rain with gusty wind speed of 30-40 kmph is likely to occur in the districts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha at isolated places.

The IMD has predicted heatwaves over east and peninsular India for the next two days. The heatwave condition is most likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry between April 5 and April 9.

In Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana, the temperature has significantly exceeded the seasonal average this year. The most prone areas to increased heatwaves are Gujarat, Maharashtra, North Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as per the IMD.