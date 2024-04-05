Heat stroke prevention: Mumbai civic body sets up cold rooms in major hospitals, issues guidelines

Fourteen major hospitals, general hospitals and medical colleges will have two beds each in the cold rooms set up for treating heat stroke patients in Mumbai

Representation image. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Considering the summer season and rising temperature in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines for heat stroke control and prevention. The civic body has also set up cold rooms in major hospitals and medical colleges for heat stroke patients, the statement released by BMC said.

The civic body has also stocked up medicines to ensure sufficient medicines are available at health facilities in the view of changing weather. Fourteen major hospitals, general hospitals and medical colleges will have two beds each in the cold rooms set up for treating heat stroke patients. At present, the BMC has equipped 103 of its Hindu Hridaysmrat Balasaheb Thackeray 'Aapla Davakhana' (public dispensaries) with air conditioners, the statement said.

Civic medical officers and staffers have been trained for the control and prevention of heat stroke, at the same time the Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has appealed the citizens to take preventive care, health measures to deal with the possible heat wave, the statement said.

April and May are comparatively hotter and therefore, people are prone to heat stroke. The civic body is focusing on creating awareness about the precautions to be taken to avoid heat stroke, said the BMC's senior health officer, Daksha Shah.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) meanwhile, has issued a yellow alert for April 5 and 6 alerting citizens regarding heat wave in parts of Maharashtra. The maximum temperature in Vidharbha region on April 4, remained in the range of 39 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius, which is above from the normal.

Several districts in Maharashtra have been reeling under scorching heat. There is no large change in Maximum and Minimum Temperature for next three days over the region, with slight rising tendency, the IMD said on April 4. It also issues yellow alert for some districts in Maharashtra including Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Wardha and Akola.