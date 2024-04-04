Heat wave in parts of Maharashtra: IMD issues yellow alert for April 5 and 6, check details

While issuing a yellow alert for Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Wardha and Akola, the IMD said, the heat wave condition is likely to occur in the isolated pockets of Yavatmal and Chandrapur. Warm night condition are likely to occur in the isolated pockets of Wardha on April 5

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for April 5 and 6 alerting citizens regarding Heat wave in parts of Maharashtra.

According to the IMD, during last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in the districts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra. The maximum temperature was in the range of 39 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius that remained above from the normal.

"The minimum temperature was in the range of 22 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius that remained in the range

of normal," the weather department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Wardha reported highest maximum temperature, followed by Brahmpuri, Akola, etc, the weather department said on Thursday.

Several districts in Maharashtra have been reeling under scorching heat. Some districts in Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha are witnessing extreme temperatures. Solapur witnessed a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius on April 3.

"There is no large change in Maximum and Minimum Temperature for next three days over the region, with slight rising tendency," the IMD said.

While issuing a yellow alert for some districts in Maharashtra including Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Wardha and Akola, the IMD said, the heat wave condition is likely to occur in the isolated pockets of Yavatmal and Chandrapur. Warm night condition are likely to occur in the isolated pockets of Wardha on April 5."

For April 6 alert, the IMD said, the heat wave condition is likely to occur in the isolated pockets of

Yavatmal and Akola. Warm night condition was likely in isolated pockets of Wardha."

Maharashtra cities with highest maximum temperatures as per the IMD

Cities with Highest Maximum Temperatures Cities with highest Minimum Temperature Wardha - 42.5 (+2.3) Wardha - 26.2 (+3.6) Brahmpuri - 42.3 (+2.8) Brahmpuri - 26.0 (+3.0) Akola - 42.2 (+2.2) Buldana - 25.2 (+1.3)

Do’s and Dont’s during Heat wave Condition

➢ Avoid heat exposure.

➢ Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.

➢ Cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

➢ Avoid dehydration. Drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty.

➢ Use ORS, Homemade drinks like Lassi, Torani (Rice water), Lemon Water, Buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself Hydrated.

➢ Avoid working outside between 12 Noon and 3 PM

➢ Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

➢ Wear protective clothing and seek indoor shelter.

