Tenth person arrested in Amravati pharmacist murder

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a tenth accused in connection with the murder of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city in June.

Shaikh Shakeel (28), the accused, was a resident of Imamnagar, Lalkhadi in Amravati, an official statement said.

During the investigation his "active role" in the murder conspiracy came to light, it said.

Kolhe (54) was murdered in Amravati on the night of June 21, allegedly for sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

The incident took place a week before the killing of a tailor in Udaipur for a similar reason.

