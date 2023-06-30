Thackeray-led Sena ruled over BMC and crossed 'all limits of corruption': Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Friday said that the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, had governed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) "for decades" and that it was now planning a march in protest of corruption inside the same municipal body.

File photo

He said at a news conference here that the Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray, crossed "all limits of corruption" while it had control of the BMC.

Exactly one year ago, Shinde, who was at the time a prominent Sena figure and cabinet minister, overthrew Uddhav Thackeray's rule and overthrew the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government.

He said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) had been depriving Mumbai's residents of basic necessities for more than 20 years and had not even spared the Covid-19 victims.

"Now these same people are planning a morcha (protest march) on the civic body tomorrow. This is 'ulta chor kotwal ko dante (thief censuring policeman)," the chief minister said.

Body bags for those who died due to Covid-19 were purchased for Rs 5,000 in Mumbai whereas in Thane they were procured for about Rs 300 apiece, he claimed.

"People of the state wanted a BJP-Shiv Sena government in November 2019 (after the Assembly elections results) and our 50 MLAs took a decision for the state last year and the Devendra Fadnavis- led BJP supported us. People of the state are happy with us," Shinde said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had shelved several infrastructure and development projects, and after coming to power his government restarted them and was working at "double speed" for the development of the state, he said.

"When the state government and Centre are like-minded, development takes place at a double speed. The Marathwada water grid project will also get the Centre's approval soon," the chief minister said.

The BMC, the country's richest municipal corporation, is currently under an administrator's rule as civic elections are due for a long time

The chief minister fielded questions from the media at Anandashram, the former office of Shiv Sena leader and his mentor late Anand Dighe, in Thane city. A huge cake was cut to mark the completion of one year of the Shinde government on this occasion in the presence of local Sena leaders and workers.

To a question about cabinet expansion, the chief minister said it will happen soon, and there were no hurdles in its way.

He also noted that deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis played a major role in the formation of the Sena-BJP government, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for their support.

Listing his government's achievements, he said when it came to providing basic amenities, Maharashtra ranks first in the country. (PTI)