Thane: 16-year-old boy swept away in swollen nullah

A 16-year-old boy from Diva in Thane city of Maharashtra was swept away in a swollen nullah on Wednesday night, officials told news agency PTI.

The boy, identified as Vaseem Sayyed and residing in MS Compound in Khardi village, fell into the water body located near his house and was swept away in the strong current, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

The incident occurred around 9 pm, he said.

The local police and fire brigade personnel carried out a search for one-and-half hours to trace him. But the operation was suspended due to darkness and it will continue on Thursday, he said.

Thane city and other parts of the district have been witnessing incessant rains over the past few days.

Heavy rains pounded Thane and neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging in many areas and a number of incidents of tree fall, officials told PTI on Thursday.

Two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies in the last two days. While the body of one of them was recovered, efforts were on to trace the other person, they said.

A number of cars were also damaged in Thane district in rain-related incidents, the officials said.

A portion of a compound wall of the upscale NRI Complex in Navi Mumbai township of Thane district collapsed on Wednesday night after heavy rains, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Dr Babasaheb Rajale told PTI on Thursday.

No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding a few cars parked in the complex were damaged.

Thane city received 200.08 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Since January this year, the city has so far recorded 506.46 mm rainfall, compared to 198.32 mm in the same period last year, he said.

Following heavy rains on Wednesday as well as on Thursday morning, several low-lying areas in Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar townships of Thane were flooded, district disaster control room said.

Water entered several houses in low-lying areas and Manpada police station in Dombivli, while various offices reported leakages following heavy showers, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)