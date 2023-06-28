Maharashtra: Traffic hit as boulder crashes on Mumbra bypass near Thane; no casualties

The huge piece of rock crashed onto the road and brought along mud and stones, said the official from the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation said

Pic/RDMC

Amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane area on Wednesday, vehicular traffic on the busy Mumbra bypass was disrupted after a boulder rolled down from a hill, an official said, according to the PTI.

The civic official told the news agency that this is the second such incident there in as many days, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The huge piece of rock crashed onto the road around 3.30 pm and brought along mud and stones, said the official from the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Efforts are on to clear the carriageway, the official said.

Traffic was affected on the same stretch on Tuesday after boulders crashed on the road.

Meanwhile, between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Thane city received 148.57 mm of rainfall, of which 43.18 mm came in just three hours, they said. The city has so far received 454.95 mm of rain this season, they said.

At least 25 spots were waterlogged in the city, while more than a dozen trees fell. Four cars and two autorickshaws were damaged due to falling trees at two places, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district in Maharashtra, heavy rains affected traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Vehicles coming from Ahmedabad towards Mumbai got stranded at different locations on the arterial road, said officials.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, a 30-year-old Goregaon resident died after branches of a tree fell on a house in Old BMC Colony on Wednesday afternoon, official said.

"Tree branches fell on a house and the injured person was rushed to a nearby private hospital," said BMC release.

In a similar incident, a 38-year-old man died after a tree fell on him at Malad on Wednesday morning.

In the 24 hours since previous morning, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 incidents of short-circuit and five incidents of collapse or partial collapse of houses, the BMC said.

In Thane, a 36-year-old woman was injured when a portion of a single-storey chawl (tenement) collapsed on Tuesday evening in Mahagiri Koliwada area, authorities said.

The protection wall of a housing society in Chandanwadi locality collapsed around 11 on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains but nobody was injured in the incident.

(with PTI inputs)