Thane: 18 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay

Updated on: 04 March,2023 10:48 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI

The arrest was made by the Navi Mumbai police during the intervening night of March 1 and 2, he said

Thane: 18 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Police have arrested 18 Bangladeshi nationals, including 10 women, from Maharashtra's Thane district after they were found living illegally in the country, an official said on Saturday.


The arrest was made by the Navi Mumbai police during the intervening night of March 1 and 2, he said.



"The police had received a tip-off that some Bangladeshi nationals will gather to celebrate the marriage anniversary of one of them at a building in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli area. Acting on it, the officials of Navi Numbai police's crime branch raided the premises at night," the official of Rabale police station said.


Ten women and eight men were held during the operation as they were found residing in the locality since the last around one year without any valid documents like visa and passport, he added.

An offence under the Foreigners Act, 1946 and also the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950 was registered against them and investigation is on, the police said.

