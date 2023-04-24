Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane 19 year old man kills father for beating up mother

Thane: 19-year-old man kills father for beating up mother

Updated on: 24 April,2023 09:45 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The accused, Prakash, was upset with his 52-year-old father Rajesh Varma as the latter used to frequently abuse and beat up his wife

Thane: 19-year-old man kills father for beating up mother

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Thane: 19-year-old man kills father for beating up mother
x
00:00

Police on Monday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing his father in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.


The incident took place in Ambernath area on Sunday. The accused, Prakash, was upset with his 52-year-old father Rajesh Varma as the latter used to frequently abuse and beat up his wife, the official from Ulhasnagar police control room said.



The accused had asked his father to refrain from thrashing his mother.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Woman among two held for killing man

On Sunday afternoon, Varma again started abusing and beating up his wife.

The accused then picked up a sharp knife and allegedly stabbed his father with it multiple times, the official said.

The other family members rushed the injured man to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The accused was arrested and booked on the charge of murder, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime maharashtra ambernath mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK