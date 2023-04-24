The accused, Prakash, was upset with his 52-year-old father Rajesh Varma as the latter used to frequently abuse and beat up his wife

Representative Image

Listen to this article Thane: 19-year-old man kills father for beating up mother x 00:00

Police on Monday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing his father in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The incident took place in Ambernath area on Sunday. The accused, Prakash, was upset with his 52-year-old father Rajesh Varma as the latter used to frequently abuse and beat up his wife, the official from Ulhasnagar police control room said.

The accused had asked his father to refrain from thrashing his mother.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Woman among two held for killing man

On Sunday afternoon, Varma again started abusing and beating up his wife.

The accused then picked up a sharp knife and allegedly stabbed his father with it multiple times, the official said.

The other family members rushed the injured man to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The accused was arrested and booked on the charge of murder, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.