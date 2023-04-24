Breaking News
Maharashtra: Woman among two held for killing man

Updated on: 24 April,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  Thane
The accused are residents of Kole village in Dombivali in Thane district

A 27-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man from Karjat in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.


The accused are residents of Kole village in Dombivali in Thane district.



The woman was known to the victim and was in relationship with him earlier, police said.


The investigation revealed that the woman and her male friend attacked the victim with a stump on his head, resulting in his death on April 22.

A case of murder was registered and further investigation is underway.

