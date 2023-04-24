The accused are residents of Kole village in Dombivali in Thane district

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman among two held for killing man x 00:00

A 27-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man from Karjat in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The accused are residents of Kole village in Dombivali in Thane district.

The woman was known to the victim and was in relationship with him earlier, police said.

Also Read: Thane: Pedestrian crushed to death by dumper

The investigation revealed that the woman and her male friend attacked the victim with a stump on his head, resulting in his death on April 22.

A case of murder was registered and further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.