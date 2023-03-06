Thane: 249 evacuated from Dombivli building after cracks found

On Saturday, cracks developed in Shanti Upvan Complex and the fire brigade evacuated around 42 families (249 residents) from the building. Sources said the F wing has cracks on all four sides and the slabs are slowly collapsing

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Angry residents of Shanti Upvan Complex staged a rasta roko at Kalyan Shilphata Road, Dombivli East, on Sunday, after they were evacuated when a building developed cracks.

Sources said the police were trying to convince the residents to stop their protest till the time of going to press.

On Saturday, cracks developed in Shanti Upvan Complex and the fire brigade evacuated around 42 families (249 residents) from the building. Sources said the F wing has cracks on all four sides and the slabs are slowly collapsing.

Kalyan-Dombivli civic body officials have shifted residents to civic-run schools and a nearby community hall.

The residents started a rasta roko late Sunday. One resident said, “These buildings are over 20 years old but the builder is not responding to redevelopment requests.” The Lodha Haven project where Shanti Upvan is located is not a Lodha project, a spokesperson said.