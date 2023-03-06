Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Mumbai: BJP-Shinde Sena’s Ashirwad Yatra a BMC poll campaign?
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
At 38.1 degree C, Sunday was Mumbai’s hottest day of 2023 yet
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane 249 evacuated from Dombivli building after cracks found

Thane: 249 evacuated from Dombivli building after cracks found

Updated on: 06 March,2023 05:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

On Saturday, cracks developed in Shanti Upvan Complex and the fire brigade evacuated around 42 families (249 residents) from the building. Sources said the F wing has cracks on all four sides and the slabs are slowly collapsing

Thane: 249 evacuated from Dombivli building after cracks found

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Angry residents of Shanti Upvan Complex staged a rasta roko at Kalyan Shilphata Road, Dombivli East, on Sunday, after they were evacuated when a building developed cracks.


Sources said the police were trying to convince the residents to stop their protest till the time of going to press.



On Saturday, cracks developed in Shanti Upvan Complex and the fire brigade evacuated around 42 families (249 residents) from the building. Sources said the F wing has cracks on all four sides and the slabs are slowly collapsing.


Also read: Thane: Two girders mounted atop Diva station overbridge

Kalyan-Dombivli civic body officials have shifted residents to civic-run schools and a nearby community hall.

The residents started a rasta roko late Sunday. One resident said, “These buildings are over 20 years old but the builder is not responding to redevelopment requests.” The Lodha Haven project  where Shanti Upvan is located is not a Lodha project, a spokesperson said.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
dombivli mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK