Thane: 6 juveniles, accused of assaulting minors over mobile game, booked

One of the minor boys got into a spat with his friend; later, he returned with five other fellows and beat up the siblings aged 12 and 14 in Thane's Bhayander.

An FIR has been registered against six juveniles for allegedly attacking two minor siblings during an argument over a mobile phone game in Thane, Maharashtra. As per a PTI report, the incident occurred on March 30 in Kashigaon, Bhayander district, and the victims' father, a local auto-rickshaw driver, filed a police report on Tuesday.

According to the FIR filed by Kashigaon police, a dispute erupted between one of the minor siblings and his friend, resulting in a confrontation. Later, the friend returned with five other minors, who allegedly assaulted the siblings, ages 12 and 14, using insulting language and making disrespectful statements about their deities, the news agency report further stated.

According to the complaint, the police have filed a case against the six juveniles under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including deliberate acts to incite religious feelings, promoting enmity between different groups, unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing harm, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and criminal intimidation, reported PTI.

The six juveniles have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections, including 295A, 153A, 143, 147, 149, 323, 504 and 506, the PTI report stated.

Meanwhile, in another case from Mumbai, a man was arrested after passengers beat him up for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl inside a suburban train, according to a police official.

A PTI report stated that the incident occurred on Saturday night between Dadar and Andheri stations on the Western line. The accused, identified as 34-year-old Noor Ahmed Sagir Ahmed, a resident of Kamathipura, was apprehended by authorities on Monday, stated the official from the Bandra railway police station.

The girl, accompanied by her father, noticed Ahmed touching her inappropriately. Upon raising an alarm, fellow passengers intervened, assaulting Ahmed before handing him over to the police at Andheri railway station, the report added.

According to the report, after the altercation, Ahmed was admitted to Cooper Hospital for treatment. Notably, he has a prior arrest record for similar offences and is known to consume drugs. Meanwhile, the victim, receiving treatment at a Parel-based hospital, had boarded the Dadar-Borivali train after visiting the medical facility.

Ahmed has been charged with molestation and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police told the news agency.