Thane: 60 to 70 per cent of ongoing road works have been completed, says TMC chief Abhijit Bangar

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. File Pic

In order to ensure pothole-free roads during monsoon, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday said that 60 to 70 per cent of the ongoing road works have been completed.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that road works are going on at various places in Thane.

"Currently, 60 to 70 percent of the ongoing works have been completed to provide good quality and pothole-free roads to the citizens," he added.

The TMC chief has given instructions to the executive engineers that the road works should be completed on war footing so that the rest of the works will be completed before monsoon.

The Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar recently held a meeting to review the ongoing road works within the TMC limits.

During the meeting, Bangar instructed civic officials to ensure that the road works are done in a quality manner.

"The main roads in the city should be planned in such a way that these works are completed promptly, all the executive engineers should periodically check the quality of the ongoing works and give instructions to the relevant contractors to ensure that quality roads are prepared. While doing road works, culvert, joint filling, lane marking, and zebra crossing should also be completed. The bills of the contractors have been paid, so the excuse that the bills have not been paid will not work and also a warning that if the works of the newly constructed roads are damaged, it will not be tolerated," he said.

He further said that many roads have been closed to traffic and traffic has been diverted to alternative routes due to the ongoing works. "Due to this, the citizens are facing inconvenience. Efforts should be made on a war footing so that all the works are completed as soon as possible," Bangar told civic officials.

As per the TMC, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned a total of Rs 605 crore to the Thane Municipal Corporation for road repair and upgradation. Under this, currently, 282 road works are presently going on.

Picking up road debris, placing signboards

The TMC chief instructed civic officials to immediately clear the debris lying on the road while carrying out road works. "Place the signboards in a manner visible to the public where the road works are going on so that it shows a good effect," Bangar said.

Take note of citizens' complaints

Citizens are complaining about roads on social media. If citizens complain about road works, take immediate notice of it and take remedial measures, Bangar said.