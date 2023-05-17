Thane Municipal Corporation to revamp public toilets in the city: Commissioner Abhijit Bangar

The focus of the plan is to ensure that the work is of high quality and visible to the citizens. The ongoing developments in Thane city are evident to its residents

The transformation of public toilets in Thane city is set to become a reality as the Municipal Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, announced that the renovation work should be finished by July 15.

The focus of the plan is to ensure that the work is of high quality and visible to the citizens. The ongoing developments in Thane city are evident to its residents. The relentless efforts to achieve pothole-free roads are progressing rapidly across all areas of the city, aiming to complete the road works before the monsoon season. Additionally, initiatives have been undertaken to enhance cleanliness and beautification in the city, including a clean toilet campaign as a part of what can roughly be translated as "Chief Minister's Changing Thane" program.

Under this campaign, repairs and renovations of 821 public toilets in Thane city have been initiated. In a recent meeting, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar instructed all executive engineers to ensure the completion of these works by July 15, ensuring that the citizens can visibly witness the improvements made to the toilets.

Given that over 50 percent of the population in the municipal area resides in slums, where public toilets are a necessity, it is the Municipal Corporation's responsibility to maintain the physical condition and cleanliness of these facilities. The engineers have been directed to diligently renovate existing toilets and construct new ones to ensure that all toilets in slum areas are in good condition and equipped with necessary amenities. Commissioner Bangar emphasized the importance of thorough inspection by a third-party organization to identify any deficiencies and instructed the appointed contractors to adhere to the planned work.

Considering the vital role of toilets in maintaining public health, regular cleanliness and drainage checks are essential. Immediate measures should be taken to address any deficiencies found in the drainage systems of existing and newly constructed toilets. Furthermore, each toilet should be equipped with an overhead water tank and a functional faucet, ensuring a regular water supply.

The clean toilet campaign has received a total funding of 98 crores from the Chief Minister's office. Work orders have already been issued for the proposed renovation of the 821 toilets. Commissioner Bangar stressed the inclusion of overhead water tanks in all toilets and the availability of tap water. The tiles, bowls, doors, and hinges installed in the toilets should be of high quality, with immediate repairs made where necessary. Additionally, construction work should meet excellent standards. The toilets should be painted with suitable colors, and decorative tree pots should be placed in the vicinity. Proper care and maintenance should be implemented to keep the toilets clean at all times, ensuring their usability and preventing inconvenience to women.

Thane Municipal Corporation is actively participating in the Waterplus rating competition as part of the Swachh Survekshan program. To achieve a Waterplus rating for Thane city, certain basic requirements must be fulfilled, such as 24-hour water availability, overhead tanks, functional taps, adequate lighting and electricity, and toilets suitable for disabled individuals. The Commissioner emphasized the incorporation of these elements in the renovation and construction of toilets, along with the use of high-quality tools.

Special attention should be given to maintaining cleanliness, clearing encroachments, and keeping the paths leading to the toilets tidy. Decorative plant pots should be placed outside the toilets. Contractors have been directed to ensure regular care and maintenance of the toilets. The Commissioner also warned of strict action against those responsible if deplorable conditions or citizen complaints arise.

The toilet renovation works are expected to be completed expeditiously, with a target deadline of July 15. The meeting was attended by City Engineer Prashant Songra, Suburban Engineer Ramdas Shinde, Vikas Dhole, and all Executive Engineers.