Thane: 7 people get stuck in building elevator; rescued

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Seven people got stuck in an elevator of a seven-storey building in Thane on Monday, a civic official said.

"After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot and rescued them," he said.

The elevator got stuck on the second floor of the building, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

"The firemen managed to open the lift, and rescued all the people stuck in it in half-an-hour," the official said.

"A probe was on to ascertain the cause of malfunctioning of the elevator," added the officials.

(with inputs from PTI)