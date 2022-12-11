Breaking News
Thane: 7-year-old girl killed, three children injured after tractor runs over them

Updated on: 11 December,2022 02:36 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The incident took place on Saturday, when a group of children were walking home from their school in Arjunali

Thane: 7-year-old girl killed, three children injured after tractor runs over them

Representative Image


A seven-year-old girl was crushed to death and three other children injured when a speeding tractor ran over them at Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.


The incident took place on Saturday, when a group of children were walking home from their school in Arjunali, an official from Shahapur police station said.



A speeding tractor ran over the children, killing Harshala Somnath Vishe on the spot and injuring three other children, he said.

The injured children were admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the tractor driver who has been detained, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

