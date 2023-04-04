Thane: Amid surge in cases, TMC chief asks officials to restart 'Covid War Room'

No one will suffer for want of treatment. Patient care will be planned through the War Room

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Amid a rise in the Covid-19 cases in Thane, the city’s civic body chief has asked the health officials to re-start 'Covid War Room' that will cater to the jurisdiction of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Chairing a review meeting on Tuesday, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijit Bangar discussed in detail the observations of the state Covid-19 action force, instructions of the health ministry, Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals in the city, and guidelines to be followed by the doctors.

The city’s civic body has started conducting 'Death Audit' in case of death of Covid-affected patients.

Bangar also asked health officials to study the observations that have come up regarding the deaths so far.

“The officers and staff appointed by the TMC for Covid-19 have been deployed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Municipal Health Centers in Kalwa as required. If required, this manpower will be used to start the Covid-19 Center at Parking Plaza immediately. If the number of patients increases, the number of beds will be increased accordingly,” he said.

Bangar has asked officials to be vigilant so that there is no shortage of beds. “No one will suffer for want of treatment. Patient care will be planned through the War Room,“ he added.

The TMC commissioner further said that private doctors should test the patients who come to their clinics with primary symptoms of Covid-19, and also send the mobile number of the patient to the WhatsApp group of local health center.

“Guidelines on what action to take will be given to the private doctors. Coordination is being done with private doctors who are in WhatsApp group of Medical Officer, Health Center. This WhatsApp group will be used to provide information about Covid suspects, Covid-affected patients and patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney, liver and nerve disorders,” Bangar said.

He further said that considering the current number of patients, he has directed for two thousand tests to be conducted every day.

“If the number of patients increases, the number of tests should be increased accordingly, instructions have been given. The triad of testing, isolation and treatment should be followed permanently, so we can stop the spread of Covid-19. Citizens should take special care of senior citizens with co-morbidities. If they show symptoms of coronavirus, seek medical advice immediately,” Bangar said.