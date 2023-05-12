Breaking News
Thane: Body of a 30-year-old man found in Upvan lake

Updated on: 12 May,2023 10:23 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The fire brigade received a call around 8.59 am about the unidentified body found in a lake near Upvan in Thane West

Thane: Body of a 30-year-old man found in Upvan lake

Pic/RDMC

The body of a 30-year-old man was found in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday morning, civic officials said.


According to Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the fire brigade received a call around 8.59 am about the unidentified body found in a lake near Upvan in Thane West. Firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and fished out the body. 



Vartaknagar police personnel, disaster management cell personnel with one pick-up vehicle, and fire brigade personnel with one rescue vehicle and one fire vehicle were present at the said spot.


The body of the woman was taken out from the lake with the help of the staff of the Disaster Management Unit at the said spot and handed over to Vartaknagar police.

The cops took the dead body to the District Government Hospital in Thane for further action.

A police official told news agency PTI they have registered a case of accidental death.

Earlier on May 8, a body of a 67-year-old woman was found in Upvan lake. 

Local fire station got a call at 8.15 am that a body was spotted in the Upvan lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

Firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The deceased was identified as Sulochana Vitthal Kochare, resident of a housing society at Shastri Nagar in Vartak Nagar area, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

