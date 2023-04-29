Breaking News
Fed up of delay, one hawkers’ union to seek Centre’s help
Jiah Khan death case: ‘Due to paucity of evidence, can’t hold you guilty’
Protesters, police clash in Barsu; netas spar in Mumbai
Two youths, beaten brutally by cops, await justice
Accused’s confession, Chrisann’s actions aided her release: cops
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Building collapse leaves families and workers trapped

Thane: Building collapse leaves families and workers trapped

Updated on: 29 April,2023 02:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The rescue operation is currently underway, with an ambulance and a Bhiwandi fire brigade vehicle present at the scene. The workers and families are still trapped inside the building

Thane: Building collapse leaves families and workers trapped

The exact reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained

Listen to this article
Thane: Building collapse leaves families and workers trapped
x
00:00

A devastating incident has occurred in Vardhaman compound in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, April 29. A G+2 building has collapsed at around 1.45 pm trapping workers who were working on the lower floor and families living on the second floor. The preliminary inquiry has revealed that around 3 to 4 families lived in the building.


The rescue operation is currently underway, with an ambulance and a Bhiwandi fire brigade vehicle present at the scene. The workers and families are still trapped inside the building.



Also read: Thane: Fire breaks out in garbage in Bhiwandi; no injuries reported


The exact reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for strict regulations and regular inspections to ensure the safety of buildings.

"Rescue and relief operations have been initiated at the site in Valpada area of Mankoli as several people are feared trapped in the debris," news agency PTI quoted Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell, as saying.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK