Thane: Building collapse leaves families and workers trapped

A devastating incident has occurred in Vardhaman compound in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, April 29. A G+2 building has collapsed at around 1.45 pm trapping workers who were working on the lower floor and families living on the second floor. The preliminary inquiry has revealed that around 3 to 4 families lived in the building.

The rescue operation is currently underway, with an ambulance and a Bhiwandi fire brigade vehicle present at the scene. The workers and families are still trapped inside the building.

The exact reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for strict regulations and regular inspections to ensure the safety of buildings.

"Rescue and relief operations have been initiated at the site in Valpada area of Mankoli as several people are feared trapped in the debris," news agency PTI quoted Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell, as saying.